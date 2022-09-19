AAP, BJP spar over probe by central agencies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the BJP is crushing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the garb of fighting corruption. He said the saffron party is wary of AAP’s rise in the national discourse.

“They stand on the ramparts of the Red Fort and claim to fight against corruption but in reality, they are fighting against AAP,” Kejriwal said. The AAP convenor made these remarks while addressing the first-ever national conclave of his party’s elected representatives where he alleged that the Modi government is trying to frame his party ministers and leaders in false corruption cases as the BJP is “not able to digest the growing popularity of the AAP in Gujarat”.

He went on to say that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain should be awarded with Bharat Ratna, instead, he is forced to stay behind the bars. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the AAP conducted its first National People’s Representatives Conference on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Delhi. Around 1,500 AAP leaders from across 20 states came to participate in the event.

“The BJP spent Rs 8-9,000 crore to buy MLAs and then stand at the ramparts of Red Fort and claim to fight against corruption. Satyendar Jain should be given Bharat Ratna. The man brought the model of Mohalla clinics, devised a strategy for free electricity and improved hospitals. BJP couldn’t tolerate his tremendous works. Now, they are after Sisodia and also targeting Kailash Gahlot,” Kejriwal said.

“I have not seen India’s fight for freedom but how our MLAs are fighting the opposition, rejecting offers of Rs 25-25 crores, facing central agencies such as CBI and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is not a small thing. They want to put all of us in jail. You all should be ready to go to jail for 3-4 months,” the chief minister added.

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP over their pitch against ‘freebies’. In a veiled attack, he said that “they are against it as they are not able to figure out how to fund free facilities for people.” “They are neither able to swallow the ‘revadi’ nor throw it out. Free facilities can be given to people and there would be no dearth of money to fund them if the governments are honest.

Only a dishonest (person), a corrupt and a traitor will say freebies are not good for the country. If any politician says freebies will ruin the country’s economy, consider his intentions are wrong and he wants to loot people and waive loans of his friends,” he added. Kejriwal said no other political party has ever grown at the speed and the scale the AAP has in just 10 years since its formation.

AAP resorting to old drama before Gujarat elections claims BJP

NEW DELHI: The AAP is resorting to the “old drama” it does before every election that others were rattled as it was winning, the BJP said on Sunday and dubbed Arvind Kejriwal a “megalomaniac” after he accused the ruling party of targeting the AAP fearing defeat in Gujarat. With the chief minister suggesting that AAP leaders should be prepared for arrest by central probe agencies, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused him of “glorifying” corruption and said he has a history of defending his “tainted” colleagues before they had to quit due to mounting evidence. He is a “megalomaniac” who is considering himself a God after his party won polls in two states, Patra alleged as the AAP national convener likened his party to “Kanha” — Lord Krishna’s child form who slayed big demons. The man who took “commission” in liquor trade compares himself to “Kanha”, the BJP spokesperson said. The BJP leader claimed that Kejriwal and his party make tall claims before every state polls like they are winning and others are “rattled”.

