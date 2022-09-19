Home Cities Delhi

Four arrested for obstructing ACB team at AAP MLA Amanatullah’s residence: Police

“We have registered a case for obstructing the ACB officials in discharging their duty and four persons have been arrested in this case.

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four men were arrested for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team, which raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence, from discharging its duties, police said on Sunday. Shakeel Ahmad (45), Afsar (20), Anwar (31)  and Sikander (45) were arrested on Saturday.

The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan, also its chairman. “We have registered a case for obstructing the ACB officials in discharging their duty and four persons have been arrested in this case. Further investigation is in progress,” a senior police officer said. 

A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media. In the video, a group of men are seen heckling and pushing around ACB officials. As the ACB team reached Khan’s residence, it was allegedly attacked by his relatives and other people known to the AAP MLA, the ACB has said.

The ACB seized Rs 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapons and some cartridges during Friday’s raids.
According to the ACB, Khan illegally recruited 32 people in the Delhi Waqf Board, violating all norms and government guidelines, amid allegations of corruption and favouritism. He also rented out a number of properties of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally, it alleged. On Friday, the police said three FIRs were registered after the ACB raid. 

