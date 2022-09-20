Home Cities Delhi

11 upcoming hospitals in Delhi to boost health infra: Deputy CM Sisodia

Eleven new hospitals are being constructed in Delhi which will increase the number of hospital beds in Delhi government-run hospitals by 10,000. 

Published: 20th September 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the 11 upcoming hospitals will boost the health infrastructure in the national capital and help in efficiently fighting emergencies like the Covid pandemic.

Eleven new hospitals are being constructed in Delhi which will increase the number of hospital beds in Delhi government-run hospitals by 10,000. Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials and the health department and reviewed the progress of construction works. 

He directed officials to complete all construction works on time and ensure quality standards are maintained. Officials said construction of most of the hospitals will be completed by the end of this year, whereas the remaining will be done by mid-2023. 

Of the 11 hospitals, four will have a capacity of 3,237 beds while seven semi-permanent ICU hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds. “These will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like the Covid-19 pandemic and emergency cases efficiently.

These new hospitals will give a boost to Delhi’s health infrastructure and millions of Delhiites will be able to avail world-class healthcare facilities,” he said. To deal with emergencies, the government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent, officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia PWD
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp