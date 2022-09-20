11 upcoming hospitals in Delhi to boost health infra: Deputy CM Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the 11 upcoming hospitals will boost the health infrastructure in the national capital and help in efficiently fighting emergencies like the Covid pandemic.

Eleven new hospitals are being constructed in Delhi which will increase the number of hospital beds in Delhi government-run hospitals by 10,000. Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials and the health department and reviewed the progress of construction works.

He directed officials to complete all construction works on time and ensure quality standards are maintained. Officials said construction of most of the hospitals will be completed by the end of this year, whereas the remaining will be done by mid-2023.

Of the 11 hospitals, four will have a capacity of 3,237 beds while seven semi-permanent ICU hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds. “These will prove to be helpful in fighting situations like the Covid-19 pandemic and emergency cases efficiently.

These new hospitals will give a boost to Delhi’s health infrastructure and millions of Delhiites will be able to avail world-class healthcare facilities,” he said. To deal with emergencies, the government is coming up with seven new ICU hospitals across the capital. These hospitals will have a capacity of 6,838 beds and will be semi-permanent, officials said.

