Home Cities Delhi

Career amid chaos: Students seek visas to war-hit Ukraine

“I have no other option but to return. I can’t risk my career just waiting for normalcy to return in Ukraine,” he said.

Published: 20th September 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Study, Medico, scholarship, Ukraine medico, graduation

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old student Arman Khan has applied for a transit visa to Poland, which he expects to be cleared by next week. Khan, who is studying MBBS at Ukraine’s Ternopil Medical National University, decided to return to the war-torn country after the Centre clarified that Ukraine-returned medical students are not permitted to study in Indian colleges.

“I have no other option but to return. I can’t risk my career just waiting for normalcy to return in Ukraine,” he said. Like Khan, hundreds of other medical students who fled Ukraine after Russia declared war on it are willing to go back to their respective universities and continue their studies physically even though the country remains embroiled in a major crisis due to the Russian invasion.

Many have reached it already. Anurag Vats, who studies medicine at Vinnytsia National Technical University, reached his college campus earlier this month. Vats took a detour from Moldova since the airspace of Ukraine is shut down for flights. “I stayed there for three days to wait for my other batchmates. Then we booked a bus and reached our university,” he said. Seven months ago, about 20,000 such students were rescued after they were trapped in a war between two nations. They now have several reasons to return.

Poor connectivity hinders online education
Students said that online classes in Ukraine are not being conducted with uniformity due to the war situation, which has hampered internet connectivity for several months. “In all these months, there was not even one single lecture, which was not interrupted due to technical issues. I was not able to submit my assignments either. Besides, the lack of practical knowledge was making me less competitive,” said Shriya Gupta, who studies at Ternopil university.

The students said that the National Medical Council (NMC) mandates Indian medical students enrolled in foreign universities to attend physical classes and practicals in their final years.

Peace returning to Western Ukraine

Kartikeya Tiwari, a student of Lviv National Medical University, said the situation in the eastern regions of Ukraine, like Kherson and Kharkiv, is volatile while peace is returning to the western part, which is far away from the war zones.

“Though we have a curfew, which is applicable from 11 pm to 5 am, the situation otherwise is quite peaceful. A few stray incidents have happened. We also get to hear air-sirens sometimes, but largely, the community here is safe and routine services are operational,” he informed. The returning peace to the region has encouraged many Indian students to plan their return, the students said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine War Students in Ukraine
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp