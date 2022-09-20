Career amid chaos: Students seek visas to war-hit Ukraine

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old student Arman Khan has applied for a transit visa to Poland, which he expects to be cleared by next week. Khan, who is studying MBBS at Ukraine’s Ternopil Medical National University, decided to return to the war-torn country after the Centre clarified that Ukraine-returned medical students are not permitted to study in Indian colleges.

“I have no other option but to return. I can’t risk my career just waiting for normalcy to return in Ukraine,” he said. Like Khan, hundreds of other medical students who fled Ukraine after Russia declared war on it are willing to go back to their respective universities and continue their studies physically even though the country remains embroiled in a major crisis due to the Russian invasion.

Many have reached it already. Anurag Vats, who studies medicine at Vinnytsia National Technical University, reached his college campus earlier this month. Vats took a detour from Moldova since the airspace of Ukraine is shut down for flights. “I stayed there for three days to wait for my other batchmates. Then we booked a bus and reached our university,” he said. Seven months ago, about 20,000 such students were rescued after they were trapped in a war between two nations. They now have several reasons to return.

Poor connectivity hinders online education

Students said that online classes in Ukraine are not being conducted with uniformity due to the war situation, which has hampered internet connectivity for several months. “In all these months, there was not even one single lecture, which was not interrupted due to technical issues. I was not able to submit my assignments either. Besides, the lack of practical knowledge was making me less competitive,” said Shriya Gupta, who studies at Ternopil university.

The students said that the National Medical Council (NMC) mandates Indian medical students enrolled in foreign universities to attend physical classes and practicals in their final years.

Peace returning to Western Ukraine

Kartikeya Tiwari, a student of Lviv National Medical University, said the situation in the eastern regions of Ukraine, like Kherson and Kharkiv, is volatile while peace is returning to the western part, which is far away from the war zones.

“Though we have a curfew, which is applicable from 11 pm to 5 am, the situation otherwise is quite peaceful. A few stray incidents have happened. We also get to hear air-sirens sometimes, but largely, the community here is safe and routine services are operational,” he informed. The returning peace to the region has encouraged many Indian students to plan their return, the students said.

