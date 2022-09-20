Delhi: Monsoon to retreat by September-end
The monsoon is likely to withdraw from Delhi-NCR by the end of the month as against the usual date of September 24-25, weather forecasters said on Monday.
Published: 20th September 2022 08:52 AM | Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:52 AM
A low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal will travel across northeast Madhya Pradesh and reach up to east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to impact the weather in Delhi-NCR till September 24-25, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather.
“We expect the monsoon to withdraw from Delhi and neighbouring areas by September 27-28,” he said. Normally, the monsoon starts withdrawing from northwest India by September 17. It is likely to start receding from west Rajasthan in two days, Palawat said.