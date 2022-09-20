Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police busts fake visa racket in capital, three arrested

The Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested three men who allegedly duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad, officials said on Monday. 

Published: 20th September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested three men who allegedly duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad, officials said on Monday.  The accused Amit Gaur (36), Chandan Chaudhary (42) and Nitin Nagra (44) — were involved in arranging fake visas, travel documents and other documents, they said. 

According to police, the matter came to light after a man named Gurnoor Singh alleged that Gaur contacted him via social media to give references of clients for tourist and study visa of Australia. He induced the complainant with his connections following which Singh referred five students from his institute to the accused for Australian tourist visa. 

A sum of `18 lakh was given to the accused and his associates to process the visa. The accused provided five tourist visas in the name of students. Later, when the visas were verified from the embassy, all of them were found to be fake, the police said. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said Gaur was apprehended on September 11.  During interrogation, he disclosed that he came in contact with Nitin, Manjeet, and Vijay through a commission agent — Chandan in 2017, who specialized in making fake visas. “Nitin, Manjeet and Vijay were masterminds of the syndicate. They were constantly providing fabricated documents to agents operating in Punjab and Haryana,” she said.

