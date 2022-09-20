Delhi reports over 100 dengue cases in 7 days: MCD

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 100 cases of Dengue were logged in the last one week in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Monday. According to the latest data, 101 cases of the vector-borne disease were added between September 11-17, taking the infection tally to 396 so far.

No deaths have been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

Dengue has been recording a steady rise in the last three weeks. The infection almost doubled last week compared to the week earlier. Fifty-five cases were recorded between September 4 and 10 while 39 cases were logged between August 28 and September 3, the data read.

Meanwhile, the monthly rise in Dengue cases has been over 120 per cent. The city logged 178 cases till August 13, which rose to 295 by September 10 and climbed to 396 by last week, according to the report MCD shared.

The civic body said that out of 396 dengue cases reported this year so far, 185 were detected in areas under its jurisdiction. The remaining cases were from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), cantonment, and railways, the report added.

FIR against builder at IIT Delhi campus after noting heavy mosquito breeding In a strict action against mosquito breeding, the civic body lodged an FIR against a construction firm engaged with IIT Delhi. The site where the construction was underway was found to be a heavy breeding ground for mosquitoes, officials said.

“MCD carried out a special checking drive for breeding of mosquitoes in all 12 Zones. We found a large breeding ground for mosquitoes in the IIT campus where construction was underway. We have lodged an FIR against the builder under the relevant sections,” a senior official said. Besides, the officials also informed that 86,895 legal notices have been issued against the violators while prosecution has launched against 30,954 of such offenders.

