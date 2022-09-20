Home Cities Delhi

ED questions AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak for 10 hours

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says Centre is targeting AAP leaders ahead of MCD polls

Published: 20th September 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:39 AM

Durgesh Pathak reached the ED office for questioning on Monday

Durgesh Pathak reached the ED office for questioning on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Aam Aadmi Party MLA and party MCD polls in-charge Durgesh Pathak for about ten hours in connection with its money laundering probe into the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government.

The statement of Pathak is being recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA (PMLA), official sources said. The sources said Pathak will be questioned about his role in this case and his purported links with Vijay Nair, former CEO of an entertainment and event management company and an accused in the case.

Hours after the ED summoned Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia questioned the move claiming that the BJP-ruled Centre is once again targeting AAP leaders just ahead of the municipal polls. 
Sisodia  said, “Today the ED has summoned the AAP’s MCD polls in-charge Durgesh Pathak. What does AAP’s MCD in-charge have to do with the liquor policy? Is their target the liquor policy or the MCD elections?”

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the summoning of Pathak is indication in itself that MCD polls are around the corner. “Now, BJP-ED-CBI alliance will contest elections both in Delhi and in Gujarat,” he said.

AAP MLA Atishi too hit out at the BJP alleging that ED’s move to go after Pathak makes it clear that the “actual target” is the “rising political graph” of national AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “ED summoning Pathak makes it clear that excise policy probe is just an excuse while the actual target is the rising popularity of Kejriwal,” she said.

Pathak, 34, has been associated with the AAP since it was born out of the anti-corruption movement in 2011 and has since grown within the ranks. He won the Rajender Nagar assembly bypolls held in June and is currently the sitting MLA from the seat. 

‘Main target is rising political graph of AAP’

