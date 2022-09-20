Home Cities Delhi

JNU to begin admission for UG courses on par with CUET guidelines

The admission process for the undergraduate programme at Jawahalal Nehru
University (JNU) will begin soon.

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admission process for the undergraduate programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will begin soon. This year the university will conduct the admission process through the Common University Entrance Test - UG 2022 (CUET). 

For the first time, JNU will use the CUET UG score as a criterion for admission to all undergraduate courses, like any other central university. Consequent to the declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the admission branch is processing details of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shortly on the JNU website, jnu.ac.in,  for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill out application forms by paying the admission processing fee.

Candidates must fill up the JNU UG application forms with all necessary information as soon as they are made available, along with the required application fee. The regulations stated that institutions must start admission based on CUET scores via the counselling process or other admission methods.

In the meantime, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) would only recognise CUET results for 8 undergraduate programmes. Six BA (Hons) programmes fall into this category: Sanskrit, Hindi, French & Francophone Studies, Spanish and Latin American Studies, Economics and History. Recently, the Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers Association criticised the University for adopting the CUET, which resulted in the delay of admissions. 

Entrance exams likely in October: DU

NEW DELHI: The entrance test for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University (DU) is likely to be held in the second week of October, an official said on Monday. The DUET PG 2022 exam will be held in the computer-based mode Candidates have expressed concerns about the delay in the examination, which was expected to be held in July. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university has received a communication from the NTA regarding the tentative date for the PG entrance. 
 

