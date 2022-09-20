Home Cities Delhi

Just 40 plaints of sexual harassment in last three years, says Delhi women's commission report

The commission also issued notices to all district magistrates in Delhi seeking information about the status of the LCCs in their district.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the past three years, merely 40 complaints of sexual harassment from establishments were received by the Local Complaint Committees (LCCs) in Delhi, according to a report by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of DCW submitted a report to the Delhi government on Monday pointing out the dismal implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) law in the national capital.

The commission also issued notices to all district magistrates in Delhi seeking information about the status of the LCCs in their district. The LCCs in every district are mandated to receive complaints of sexual harassment from establishments where the “Internal Complaints Committee” has not been constituted due to having fewer than 10 workers or complaints against the employer himself.

According to the commission’s report, the South-West district dealt with only three cases in the past three years and the West district did not deal with any cases at all. The report also mentioned that even the smaller number of complaints received was not dealt with in a time-bound manner.

The law mandates that the enquiry of a particular should need to be finished within 90 days, despite this, the complaint received in 2020 has not been resolved to date in the south district, cited the report.
The report also observed the grave issues in the formation of the committees. According to the law, the chairperson of these committees is to be nominated amongst the eminent women in the field of social work but many districts are not following this.

“The LLCs must function in an independent manner. To ensure the same, they should be properly constituted and allocated dedicated staff, budgets, and office space. Further, the government must ensure adequate publicity of the provisions of the sexual harassment at workplace law and the local complaints committees,” said Maliwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Harassment Delhi Commission for Women
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp