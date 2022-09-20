Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian citizen becomes 9th patient to test positive for monkeypox in Delhi

The national capital reported 9th Monkeypox case as a 30-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive on Monday, the doctors said. 

Published: 20th September 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 9th Monkeypox case as a 30-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive on Monday, the doctors said. Her reports arrived from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune which confirmed her with the disease.

The patient was admitted to the isolation facility of Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) after she came to the facility with complaints of fever, sore throat, blisters on her skin, face and around genital area. However, she is receiving the treatment well and is in stable condition, they added.

According to the officials, the woman had no recent history of international travel. With the latest case, a total of six women have been detected with the viral skin disease. The rest of the three cases are men. Of all nine cases, eight patients are of African descendants, while one was a city local.

Currently, three patients are receiving treatment at the hospital’s isolation ward. “One more patient is admitted under suspicion of carrying the virus. His report is awaited,” a senior doctor said.

Six patients with blisters around genitals
According to the doctors, six of the patients carried blisters around their genitals which is commonly seen in the cases reported abroad. It indicates close physical contact which could have happened during sexual intercourse or even by using clothes of the infected person,” senior dermatologist from the hospital said.

Better cooperation with authorities
Meanwhile, the officials said that the last two-three cases were supportive in providing information regarding addresses and contacts. It helped us in expediting the containment and surveillance processes.

