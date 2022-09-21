Bio-decomposer to curb stubble-burning pollution in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the stubble burning season, the bio-decomposer spray, which is known to turn paddy stubble into manure, is to be sprayed across 5,000 acres of farm fields in the national capital starting from October 1, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. Rai visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (Pusa) to inspect the process of the bio-decomposer the solution being manufactured there. Soon after, he announced that the Delhi government has constituted 21 teams to spray the solution across paddy fields. ALSO READ | Delhi, Punjab to jointly curb stubble burning, to use bio-decomposer “Forms are being filled by farmers and if needed, they will be sprayed on more farmlands as and when needed. 21 teams have been formed for the spraying process, which includes officials of the agriculture and revenue departments. It will be sprayed for free of cost by the government in all the basmati and non-basmati paddy farms in Delhi,” said Rai. Even though stubble burning within Delhi contributes to less than 1 per cent of the overall pollution in the city, the government 2020 came up with this decomposer solution, which it said will now also be sprayed in the fields in Punjab.