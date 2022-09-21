No action against Satyendar Jain under Benami law: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken by the authorities against minister Satyendar Jain under the amended Benami law.

The order was passed by Justice Yashwant Varma while hearing a batch of petitions by Jain against the initiation of proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016.

The judge noted that the respondents were seeking an adjournment and the revenue authority has, in another case, already made a statement that while it takes recourse to the legal remedies against a Supreme Court decision on the Benami law, there would be no action against that petitioner party.

Counsel for the income tax department, advocate Zoheb Hossain, told the court that ‘nothing is happening’ and prayed for accommodation on account of the Solicitor General not being available.

