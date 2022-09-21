Home Cities Delhi

No action against Satyendar Jain under Benami law: Delhi High Court

Counsel for the income tax department, advocate Zoheb Hossain, told the court that ‘nothing is happening’ and prayed for accommodation on account of the Solicitor General not being available. 

Published: 21st September 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken by the authorities against minister Satyendar Jain under the amended Benami law.

The order was passed by Justice Yashwant Varma while hearing a batch of petitions by Jain against the initiation of proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016. 

The judge noted that the respondents were seeking an adjournment and the revenue authority has, in another case, already made a statement that while it takes recourse to the legal remedies against a Supreme Court decision on the Benami law, there would be no action against that petitioner party. 

Counsel for the income tax department, advocate Zoheb Hossain, told the court that ‘nothing is happening’ and prayed for accommodation on account of the Solicitor General not being available. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Satyendar Jain Yashwant Varma
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp