St Stephen’s College to challenge Delhi High Court verdict on admission

NEW DELHI: St Stephen’s College is likely to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission process at the institution and seek “interim relief” to carry out this year’s admissions, as usual, a source said on Tuesday.

Members of the college’s governing body the highest decision-making body of the institution met on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action and decided to move the Supreme Court against the high court order, a member said.

This comes days after the high court asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

It said the college was authorised to conduct interviews, in addition to the CUET, only to admit Christian students but it cannot force non-minority candidates to additionally undergo an interview. The college, for its part, said it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for “all categories of candidates”.

With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the Delhi University has said it is “firm” on its decision to declare “null and void” all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines.

