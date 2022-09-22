Home Cities Delhi

'AIIMS kept construction on even after green clearance expired'

“Due to certain modifications in the project including the built-up area and the number of beds being reduced from 1000 to 825, amendment in EC is being proposed by AIIMS only now.

Published: 22nd September 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to make “detailed submissions” regarding violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, as the premier institute has applied for fresh environment clearance for the project only now and kept construction work on for its Masjid Moth campus even though the green clearance granted previously expired in 2019 itself.

As per the SEAC, previously the project was granted environment clearance (EC) by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), which is the panel that gives the final green nod, in August 2012 while the validity of the permission expired in August 2019.

“Due to certain modifications in the project including the built-up area and the number of beds being reduced from 1000 to 825, amendment in EC is being proposed by AIIMS only now. It has completed most of the construction despite the validity of the EC having expired while only around 11,850 sqm is yet to be completed,” the SEAC said.

The panel also noted that even in the fresh proposal being examined now, the institute has not provided details such as break-up of total built-up area, nature and type of construction. “The present proposal prepared by the consultant is not sufficient to appraise the project…the project proponent is liable to conduct damage assessment; prepare remediation plan and Natural Community Augmentation Plan for the construction commenced beyond the permissible limits as per the EC granted in 2012,” it said.

 The panel has also asked the institute to submit a categorical statement clarifying the project cost and turnover attributable to blocks constructed beyond the proposal of previous EC.  “The project proponent is also required to clarify the maximum height of the buildings; submit the detailed comparative statement for water/wastewater, STP, ETP capacities with respect to previous EC,’ the minutes stated. Masjid Moth campus construction is part of the larger redevelopment plan of the AIIMS campus including the East Ansari Nagar campus for which green nod was granted earlier this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Masjid Moth campus
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp