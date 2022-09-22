Home Cities Delhi

DDMA to check Covid situation soon

In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places and prescribed a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters.

Covid, vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the city and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle the infection, officials said.

In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places and prescribed a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters. “The DDMA meeting is scheduled at 4 PM on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national capital, said an official.

“An assessment on whether manpower and infrastructure at the hospitals to tackle the infection should be scaled down or maintained further will also be done at the meeting,” a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena, who is the DDMA chairman, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present during the meeting.

