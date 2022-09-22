Home Cities Delhi

Deaths in sewer: Delhi HC seeks reply of police, DDA

When the sweeper had gone down to clean the sewer, he fainted and the guard followed to rescue him and he also fell unconscious, the police said.

Published: 22nd September 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) in a matter relating to the death of two persons who inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on its own based on a news report of September 11. A sweeper and a security guard died on September 9 in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer. 

When the sweeper had gone down to clean the sewer, he fainted and the guard followed to rescue him and he also fell unconscious, the police said. The two men were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. During the hearing, the bench was informed by the counsel for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that the area where the incident took place comes under the DDA.

DJB’s counsel said it was not entitled to pay compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased and the appropriate authority would be DDA. The counsel for MCD also made similar submissions. Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, said Delhi Police and NCSK shall also be made parties to the petition.

The bench, thereafter, issued notices to DDA, Delhi Police, and NCSK and listed the matter for further hearing on September 27. On September 12, the high court had taken suo motu cognisance of the death of the two persons and directed that a PIL be registered on the issue.    

The bench said, ‘There is a Supreme Court judgement on the subject which says that the moment the death takes place of a person who is manually doing this scavenging work, the family is entitled to (certain assistance)’ plus a job to one of the members of the family.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safai Karamcharis Delhi Development Authority Delhi High Court
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp