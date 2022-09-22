Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 358 cases of lumpy skin disease in 10 days; govt procures 25,000 vaccine doses

The authorities reported 173 cases of lumpy skin disease in the capital on September 11. The first case was detected at the end of August.

Published: 22nd September 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

cattle, cattle disease

Lumpy skin disease for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi has logged 358 cases of lumpy skin disease in the last 10 days though no cattle in the capital has died due to the infection so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The authorities reported 173 cases of lumpy skin disease in the capital on September 11. The first case was detected at the end of August.

"The city has recorded a total of 531 cases; 206 cattle have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 325," an official from the animal husbandry department said.

He said the government has procured 25,000 doses of goat pox vaccine to inoculate healthy cattle in the capital to prevent the spread of the disease.

"The vaccination drive will start in three to four days. More doses are expected to arrive soon. These doses will be administered free of cost," he said.

Delhi has a cattle population of 80,000.

The government will adopt the ring vaccination strategy in which healthy cattle in a 5-km radius of the affected areas will be given goat pox vaccine with the Uttarkashi strain of the virus, he said.

Most cases of lumpy skin disease have been detected in the southwest Delhi district -- in Goyla dairy area, Rewla Khanpur area, Ghumanhera and Najafgarh.

The Delhi government has deployed four mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples.

Four teams are creating awareness of the virus among people.

The city government has also set up a special control room with helpline number 8287848586 for queries related to the disease.

An isolation ward has been set up in Rewla Khanpur Gau Sadan in southwest Delhi for stray cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease.

The cow shelter can accommodate 4,500 cattle.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water.

It does not transmit from cattle to humans.

The symptoms include high fever, reduced milk production, skin nodules, loss of appetite, increased nasal discharge and watery eyes, among others.

According to the Centre, the disease has spread in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lumpy skin disease Cattle
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp