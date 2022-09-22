Delhi HC seeks reply on free medical aid to DTC staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the city government on the issue of providing free or cashless medical facilities to retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad took cognisance of a letter written by a retired employee of DTC stating that medical facilities are being provided only to serving officials under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) and not to pensioners.

The high court bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2023. The bench issued notices to the Delhi government, represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, and DTC and sought their response to the PIL.

In the letter, the retired DTC employee sought direction to the authorities to provide free/ cashless medical facilities to the retired staff of the corporation.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the city government on the issue of providing free or cashless medical facilities to retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad took cognisance of a letter written by a retired employee of DTC stating that medical facilities are being provided only to serving officials under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) and not to pensioners. The high court bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2023. The bench issued notices to the Delhi government, represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, and DTC and sought their response to the PIL. In the letter, the retired DTC employee sought direction to the authorities to provide free/ cashless medical facilities to the retired staff of the corporation.