Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks reply on free medical aid to DTC staff

The high court bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2023.

Published: 22nd September 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the city government on the issue of providing free or cashless medical facilities to retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad took cognisance of a letter written by a retired employee of DTC stating that medical facilities are being provided only to serving officials under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) and not to pensioners.

The high court bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2023. The bench issued notices to the Delhi government, represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, and DTC and sought their response to the PIL.

In the letter, the retired DTC employee sought direction to the authorities to provide free/ cashless medical facilities to the retired staff of the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi Transport Corporation
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp