Delhi: Plea filed against ban on firecrackers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that the issue concerning firecrackers and their impact on the environment was pending before the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court Wednesday asked green cracker merchants if it was not appropriate for them to move the top court against the ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital during the upcoming months.

The high court, which was hearing the petition by sellers who seek to ‘purchase, sell and store only green cracker,’ posted the matter for hearing on October 7 to obtain further clarity on the scope of the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Green cracker merchants approached the High Court assailing the ban imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city during the upcoming months.

