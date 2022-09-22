Home Cities Delhi

Demand for effigies rises as Delhi gets ready to celebrate Dussehra after 2 years

Though Dussehra stands more than a fortnight away, the lively preparations in the area are in full swing.

Published: 22nd September 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Craftsman prepare Ravana effigies ahead of Dussehra festival | Express

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Asia’s largest marketplace where Ravana effigies are made, Titarpur, a village situated in the heart of Tagore Garden, West Delhi, has returned to its annual preparation routine with effigies being made in every corner of the village. 

Though Dussehra stands more than a fortnight away, the lively preparations in the area are in full swing.
The craftsmen said that the effigies which would be standing taller than a double-storey building undergo various stages of work starting from buying the raw material, assembling and tying the bamboo sticks to decorating and joining the parts together. 

With the celebrations returning to their former glory after a gap of two years due to Covid-19, Ram Leela committees are working at their full potential to make it a big event. The celebrations would begin on September 26.

Deepak (42), native from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, along with his family, who has been working as an effigy maker for the past 40 years emphasised the transitioning demands of their client committees over the years. 

“The usual demand of height for an effigy used to be around 40-45 feet, but now the patterns have changed significantly as the demand for the height has increased to 80 feet and that too in a trio set,” said Deepak.
The village may go unnoticed in the hustle-bustle of the city but its craft shines beyond borders. “We deliver effigies to various parts of the country and even abroad.

We’ve multiple orders from Kolkata, Bangalore and Assam,” Deepak added. As the government has loosened up on the restrictions after Covid-19, the demand for effigies has skyrocketed and so have the prices. “We have already received 30 orders and are expecting 50 more in the upcoming weeks.” he said. 

“The price has doubled in the past few years, especially after Covid. We used to buy bamboo bundles at Rs 600 a few years ago, but now the same bundle costs Rs 1,100. The clothing that we used to buy for Rs 7 is now being bought at Rs 21,” said Deepak. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Titarpur Tagore Garden Dussehra effigies
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp