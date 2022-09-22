Demand for effigies rises as Delhi gets ready to celebrate Dussehra after 2 years

Shayan Ahmad Shamim By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asia’s largest marketplace where Ravana effigies are made, Titarpur, a village situated in the heart of Tagore Garden, West Delhi, has returned to its annual preparation routine with effigies being made in every corner of the village.

Though Dussehra stands more than a fortnight away, the lively preparations in the area are in full swing.

The craftsmen said that the effigies which would be standing taller than a double-storey building undergo various stages of work starting from buying the raw material, assembling and tying the bamboo sticks to decorating and joining the parts together.

With the celebrations returning to their former glory after a gap of two years due to Covid-19, Ram Leela committees are working at their full potential to make it a big event. The celebrations would begin on September 26.

Deepak (42), native from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, along with his family, who has been working as an effigy maker for the past 40 years emphasised the transitioning demands of their client committees over the years.

“The usual demand of height for an effigy used to be around 40-45 feet, but now the patterns have changed significantly as the demand for the height has increased to 80 feet and that too in a trio set,” said Deepak.

The village may go unnoticed in the hustle-bustle of the city but its craft shines beyond borders. “We deliver effigies to various parts of the country and even abroad.

We’ve multiple orders from Kolkata, Bangalore and Assam,” Deepak added. As the government has loosened up on the restrictions after Covid-19, the demand for effigies has skyrocketed and so have the prices. “We have already received 30 orders and are expecting 50 more in the upcoming weeks.” he said.

“The price has doubled in the past few years, especially after Covid. We used to buy bamboo bundles at Rs 600 a few years ago, but now the same bundle costs Rs 1,100. The clothing that we used to buy for Rs 7 is now being bought at Rs 21,” said Deepak.

