'Government must make homeless aware of night shelters'

Published: 22nd September 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homeless people who sleep out in the open should be informed and taken to shelter homes by rescue teams in the national capital, founder and director of Umeed Foundation Amir Siddique said.
Siddique said even though there are “adequate” number of shelter homes, the homeless need to be taken there by volunteers.

“The government is more alert during the winters because deaths of homeless due to harsh weather conditions are reported during that point of time,” he said. He said the government needs to deploy teams to make the homeless aware of these shelter homes.  “Shelter homes are just symbolic if the people are not using them. The government should take some action to make the homeless aware of these facilities,” he said.

Sources in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have said there are currently 190 night shelters in the national capital and around 8,000 people have been taking shelter there. “Accommodation of night shelters are usually expanded during the winters. Additional tents and spaces for the homeless are added from the month of November,” they said. 

