Home Cities Delhi

‘Stephen’s needs to follow rules for admission’: Delhi University

Reacting to the college governing body’s decision, a senior varsity official said the university will not back down and will defend its admission policy.

Published: 22nd September 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

St Stephens college

St Stephens college

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Wednesday asserted that St Stephen’s College will have to follow the rules laid down by the government for admission, a day after the college’s governing body decided to approach Supreme Court over the issue. 

Reacting to the college governing body’s decision, a senior varsity official said the university will not back down and will defend its admission policy.  The governing body on Tuesday decided to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission process at the institution and seek “interim relief” to carry out this year’s admissions through an interview process for candidates of all categories.

 “We will defend our admission process and will not back down. The college will have to follow the admission process laid down by the government,” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta.  The university and St Stephen’s College have been at loggerheads over the admission policy for several months. Several letters were exchanged in the past few months over their disagreement. The college, for its part, said that it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for “all categories of candidates”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St Stephen’s College Delhi University Delhi High Court
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp