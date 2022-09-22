‘Stephen’s needs to follow rules for admission’: Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Wednesday asserted that St Stephen’s College will have to follow the rules laid down by the government for admission, a day after the college’s governing body decided to approach Supreme Court over the issue.

Reacting to the college governing body’s decision, a senior varsity official said the university will not back down and will defend its admission policy. The governing body on Tuesday decided to challenge the recent Delhi High Court order on the admission process at the institution and seek “interim relief” to carry out this year’s admissions through an interview process for candidates of all categories.

“We will defend our admission process and will not back down. The college will have to follow the admission process laid down by the government,” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta. The university and St Stephen’s College have been at loggerheads over the admission policy for several months. Several letters were exchanged in the past few months over their disagreement. The college, for its part, said that it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for “all categories of candidates”.

