Workers must get Diwali bonus: Delhi government to departments

“It is a statutory responsibility of the contractor to pay bonus to its employees for being their employer,” it said.

Published: 22nd September 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has directed all its departments and agencies to ensure that contractors engaged by them give Diwali bonuses to temporary workers, in view of the complaints received from the outsourced staff.

An advisory issued by the Labour Commissioner said that all the contractors' establishments, that have employed 20 or more workers on any day during the accounting year, are covered under the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965.

“It is a statutory responsibility of the contractor to pay a bonus to its employees for being their employer,” it said. A large number of workers are engaged by various Delhi government departments through contractors. Complaints regarding non-payment of bonuses by the contractors have been received from outsourced workers, the advisory read. Section 10 of the Act provides for a minimum payment bonus of 8.33 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance to the workers.

