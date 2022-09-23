Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Saxena directs chief secretary to verify all guest teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governer Vinai Saxena’s office has written to the Delhi chief secretary asking him to initiate an internal enquiry into the alleged “irregularities” in the appointment of guest teachers in Delhi government schools as well as in “embezzlement” of funds in payment of salaries to non-existent or “ghost” teachers, officials posted in L-G’s office said on Thursday.

According to officials in Saxena’s office, the L-G Secretariat has asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to advise the director (Education), the Delhi government, to immediately verify the engagement, physical attendance, and withdrawal of salaries of all guest teachers engaged by the Delhi government in city schools.

“The Status Report has to be submitted within 30 days. LG has observed that the instances of non-existent guest teachers and embezzlement of funds are of “serious concern” and cannot occur without “connivance of the Principals/Vice Principals/Accounts staff,” the note from the LG Secretariat to the chief secretary read.

It further stated that such instances of “fraudulent” withdrawal of government funds must be met with exemplary and deterrent action. “The mechanism of internal audit should be strengthened so that such instances do not go unnoticed and unpunished,” the note stated.

Last week, Saxena granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for conducting an investigation against four serving and retired vice-principals for fraudulently drawing guest teacher’s salaries in the name of “non-existent guest teachers” in Govt Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi.

The LG and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led elected government in the city have been locked in a bitter battle since Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which resulted in the agency conducting raids.

