Rains pound Delhi, waterlogging causes traffic snarls in capital

The IMD issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

Published: 23rd September 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Man uses an umbrella to shield himself from monsoon rains in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rains continued to lash Delhi, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city.

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded one notch above normal at 22 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 28 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of South-Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra. Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD's RWFC tweeted at around 8 am.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 40.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 44 mm, 24.6 mm and 60 mm of precipitation respectively during this period.

The Delhi University area, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Pusa and Mayur Vihar recorded 1 mm, 1.5 mm, 1 mm, 26.5 mm and 49.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, the weather department said.

The rains have brought much-needed respite from the sultry weather.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17.

Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicating dry weather conditions over the region.

