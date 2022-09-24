Home Cities Delhi

Body found in CP underground water tank, police launches probe in Delhi

A highly decomposed body of a man was recovered from an underground water tank in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area, police said on Friday. 

Published: 24th September 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Connaught Place

Back side of the Emporium market, Connaught Place in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A highly decomposed body of a man was recovered from an underground water tank in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area, police said on Friday. According to police, the body was retrieved from the back side of the Emporium market, Connaught Place.

“The body is highly decomposed and the deceased seemed to be around 40 years of age. It has been sent to hospital for the post-mortem,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.  
 Efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said. 

According to the police, the maintenance staff of the water tanks of the fire department came to clean the tank on Friday. They found the lock of the tank broken and the body was found inside it.  The deceased has not been identified yet and no visible injury marks were seen on the body, police said. 

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said, “I would like to clarify that DFS does not have any underground water tank in the national capital.”  Earlier, police had said it was the fire department’s tank. Later, police said, it was the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) water tank for utilization in emergency by the Fire department. 

According to the DCP, they did not find any visible marks of injury on the body of the deceased.  The police have initiated the proceedings under section 174 of CRPC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
underground water tank dead body Connaught Place Amrutha Guguloth
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp