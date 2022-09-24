Body found in CP underground water tank, police launches probe in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A highly decomposed body of a man was recovered from an underground water tank in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area, police said on Friday. According to police, the body was retrieved from the back side of the Emporium market, Connaught Place.

“The body is highly decomposed and the deceased seemed to be around 40 years of age. It has been sent to hospital for the post-mortem,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said.

According to the police, the maintenance staff of the water tanks of the fire department came to clean the tank on Friday. They found the lock of the tank broken and the body was found inside it. The deceased has not been identified yet and no visible injury marks were seen on the body, police said.

A senior Delhi Fire Service official said, “I would like to clarify that DFS does not have any underground water tank in the national capital.” Earlier, police had said it was the fire department’s tank. Later, police said, it was the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) water tank for utilization in emergency by the Fire department.

According to the DCP, they did not find any visible marks of injury on the body of the deceased. The police have initiated the proceedings under section 174 of CRPC.

