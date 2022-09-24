Delhi: Jamia University reopens registration portal for 3 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of repeated requests from the students, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Friday reopened the registration process for the fourth time for three days — from 23rd to 26th September — for ten undergraduate programmes, read the notice.

The university is conducting undergraduate admissions to 10 courses through the newly-introduced Common University Entrance test (CUET). In August, JMI opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses.

In an official order, the Controller of Examination at the varsity said, “On the repeated requests from some of the stakeholders and in continuation, the online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations’ website has been opened for the fourth time for registration at JMI from 23.09.2022 to 26.09.2022 for the undergraduate programs of the JMI whose tests have been conducted by CUET.”

Considering the repeated requests of students @jmiu_official has opened its portal https://t.co/LIZ4lLnB5Q for registration for the 4th & last time from 23rd to 26th Sept.,2022 for 10 UG programmes whose tests were conducted by @DG_NTA through CUET. @EduMinOfIndia @ugc_india pic.twitter.com/cEPNCrmQ4W — Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University) (@jmiu_official) September 23, 2022

According to the university official, this is the last chance for registration. Meanwhile, JMI is likely to issue its first merit list of selected candidates for admission to 10 undergraduate courses through CUET by September 26, as per the tentative admission timeline issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday.

The first merit list for JMI admission 2022 will be released on their official website – jmicoe. in.

Candidates will be eligible to apply for admission from September 29 to October 1 following the release of the first list of candidates on September 26. On October 6, the second list will be released, with a three-day admissions period running from October 10 to 12.

Students can apply for admission on October 20–21 once the third list is released on October 17. If there are still open seats, the fourth and final list of applicants will be released on October 26. The university is expected to begin classes for students admitted in these courses from October 6.

