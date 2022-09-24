Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Second contractor held in Noida wall collapse incident

The police had earlier on Tuesday evening arrested Gul Mohammed, a sub-contractor who had supplied labourers for the repair of a drain outside the Jal Vayu Vihar group housing society in Sector 21.

Published: 24th September 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Noida police on Friday arrested the second accused contractor in connection with the wall collapse that happened on September 20 that led to the death of four construction workers, officials said.

The police had earlier on Tuesday evening arrested Gul Mohammed, a sub-contractor who had supplied labourers for the repair of a drain outside the Jal Vayu Vihar group housing society in Sector 21.

“Accused Sundar Yadav has been arrested. He was supervising the repair work and was present at the spot at the time of the incident but had gone at large after the wall collapsed,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajnish Verma said.

Yadav’s brother Arjun Yadav was the main contractor for the job. After the wall collapsed on Tuesday morning, burying a dozen workers and killing four of them, Sundar Yadav had fled the spot and had been hiding in different locations in Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad, the police officer said.

ALSO READ | Noida wall collapse: Contractor didn't act on complaints about structure being weak, say workers

“During initial inquiry after his arrest, Yadav has revealed some information to the police and names of some more people have come to light. The role of these people is now under scanner in connection with the probe into the case,” Verma said.

The repair work was being carried out by the contractors hired by the Noida Authority, which has separately launched a probe into the case amid claims by surviving workers that they had cautioned the contractors of the weak structure but were told to continue the work.

ALSO READ | Noida wall collapse: Inquiry report in 15 days, strict action against negligent, says minister 

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the case at the local Sector 20 police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

 Charges under the law prohibiting child labour were also invoked in the case, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida wall collapse incident Rajnish Verma Noida Authority
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp