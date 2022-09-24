‘Ensure modern cardiac life support service installed in premises’: Delhi HC to city govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to ensure the advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) service is installed on the court premises before December 6. It also asked the government to explore the possibility of either stationing ACLS ambulances at district courts or erecting porta cabins for this service there.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora asked the Delhi High Court Medical Committee to identify or earmark within two weeks space for setting up the ACLS services on the high court premises.

It directed the Delhi Metro to explore the possibility of setting up the ACLS services at all major interchange stations within six weeks and file an affidavit in this regard before the next date of hearing, that is, December 6.

“The government is directed to ensure that the ACLS service is installed in the Delhi High Court premises before the next date of hearing. As far as the district courts are concerned, the government is directed to explore the possibility of either stationing ACLS ambulances at each and every district court or allowing the erection of porta cabins for the provision of ACLS services in the district courts,’ the bench, in its September 21 order, said.

The high court directed that the committee and the health department in consultation with the respective district judges shall ensure that the entire staff in the trial courts are regularly sensitised about cardiopulmonary resuscitation guidelines for the management of the victim with cardiopulmonary arrest.

