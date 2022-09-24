Gone in seven seconds: Audi has launched the new Q3 in India

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Audi India is on a roll with upgrading its product range in the country. The latest to make a comeback is the Q3 premium compact SUV. It is one of their most successful models in India, however, when the BS6 regulations came into play, it was discontinued. Now it is back in a bold new avatar.

For starters, it looks sportier than its predecessor and boasts of a striking new single-frame grille that is now standard across Audi models. The Q3 also sports Matrix LED headlights, sharper character lines, a sharp design language, and a very balanced profile. There is a sporty edge to its overall stance that makes it quite a stand-out machine in its segment.

The cabin of the Audi Q3 has been completely reworked and looks fresh and modern. The cockpit has a neat orientation toward the driver, and this includes three-dimensional design elements. Dominating the centre console is the large touchscreen display that can be accessed via the MMI controller as well.

.@AudiIN has added two new body colours - Tango Red and Manhattan Gray to the #A4 range, while the top-end Technology trim gets a couple of new features. Prices have gone up as well. Details here.https://t.co/G0oDJQu4wT — carandbike (@carandbike) September 22, 2022

The Q3 also sports a digital instrument cluster, and the ‘Technology’ pack comes with the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Ambient Lighting, Wireless Phone Charger, and a 180W Audi Surround Sound System.

The new Q3 will be offered with a single powertrain option, which is the 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that delivers 187bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and also comes with Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Incidentally, the Q3 can go from 0-100km/h in just 7.3 seconds!

Set to compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, the new Q3 is priced between Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh.



Audi India is on a roll with upgrading its product range in the country. The latest to make a comeback is the Q3 premium compact SUV. It is one of their most successful models in India, however, when the BS6 regulations came into play, it was discontinued. Now it is back in a bold new avatar. For starters, it looks sportier than its predecessor and boasts of a striking new single-frame grille that is now standard across Audi models. The Q3 also sports Matrix LED headlights, sharper character lines, a sharp design language, and a very balanced profile. There is a sporty edge to its overall stance that makes it quite a stand-out machine in its segment. The cabin of the Audi Q3 has been completely reworked and looks fresh and modern. The cockpit has a neat orientation toward the driver, and this includes three-dimensional design elements. Dominating the centre console is the large touchscreen display that can be accessed via the MMI controller as well. .@AudiIN has added two new body colours - Tango Red and Manhattan Gray to the #A4 range, while the top-end Technology trim gets a couple of new features. Prices have gone up as well. Details here.https://t.co/G0oDJQu4wT — carandbike (@carandbike) September 22, 2022 The Q3 also sports a digital instrument cluster, and the ‘Technology’ pack comes with the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Ambient Lighting, Wireless Phone Charger, and a 180W Audi Surround Sound System. The new Q3 will be offered with a single powertrain option, which is the 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that delivers 187bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and also comes with Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Incidentally, the Q3 can go from 0-100km/h in just 7.3 seconds! Set to compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, the new Q3 is priced between Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh.