Home Cities Delhi

Gone in seven seconds: Audi has launched the new Q3 in India

The new Q3 will be offered with a single powertrain option, which is the 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that delivers 187bhp of power and 320Nm of torque.

Published: 24th September 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Audi

Audi. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Audi India is on a roll with upgrading its product range in the country. The latest to make a comeback is the Q3 premium compact SUV. It is one of their most successful models in India, however, when the BS6 regulations came into play, it was discontinued. Now it is back in a bold new avatar. 

For starters, it looks sportier than its predecessor and boasts of a striking new single-frame grille that is now standard across Audi models. The Q3 also sports Matrix LED headlights, sharper character lines, a sharp design language, and a very balanced profile. There is a sporty edge to its overall stance that makes it quite a stand-out machine in its segment. 

The cabin of the Audi Q3 has been completely reworked and looks fresh and modern. The cockpit has a neat orientation toward the driver, and this includes three-dimensional design elements. Dominating the centre console is the large touchscreen display that can be accessed via the MMI controller as well.

The Q3 also sports a digital instrument cluster, and the ‘Technology’ pack comes with the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Ambient Lighting, Wireless Phone Charger, and a 180W Audi Surround Sound System.  

The new Q3 will be offered with a single powertrain option, which is the 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor that delivers 187bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and also comes with Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Incidentally, the Q3 can go from 0-100km/h in just 7.3 seconds!

Set to compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, the new Q3 is priced between Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audi India Q3 premium compact SUV
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp