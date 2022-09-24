Mercury below normal for third day in a row, rain spell likely till Sept 26

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showers continued in Delhi-NCR for the fourth consecutive day, with the satellite towns of Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad receiving heavier spells throughout Saturday. Traffic snarls were reported across Delhi-Gurugram expressway, which has been the worst affected over the past few days. More showers are in store till September 26, after which the weather is likely to go dry, state weather officials said.

On Saturday, Safdarjung received 15.4 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours (till 8.30 am) and 10 mm rain till 8.30 pm. Palam received 40 mm 24-hourly rain and 21.9 mm till 8.30 pm while Gurgaon received 85 mm 24-hourly rain and then 40 mm, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.

Continuous rainfall added to the excess monthly rain count for September, which went up to 25% on Saturday from 16%, the day before. The rainfall helped cover the huge rain deficit for the month so much so that within just 24 hours, it surpassed the normal mark (for total monthly rainfall in September) of 125 mm and registered a surplus of 16%.

The mercury remained seven notches below normal for the third day in a row on account of continuous and widespread showers, said IMD officials. This is a sharp contrast from the first fortnight of the month, when each day saw above normal temperatures owing to scant rain. IMD scientists said these end of -September-showers are a result of a rare combination of two weather systems.

“Light to moderate showers is likely on Sunday with drizzle expected on Monday as well. From September 26th night onwards, rainfall will start reducing over Delhi and adjoining states,” said weather officials.

