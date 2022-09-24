Home Cities Delhi

Unlawful to seek minor’s confession in crime: Delhi High Court

The bench also noted that the probation officer is required to fill out a form that relates to the preparation of the Social Investigation Report for children in conflict with the law.

Published: 24th September 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking a confession about an alleged crime committed by a juvenile is ‘unconstitutional’ as a presumption is raised at the pre-trial stage itself that the child has committed the offence,’ the High Court said.

It said that securing the confession of the juvenile in conflict with the law is beyond the scope of a report of the preliminary assessment to be prepared under the Juvenile Justice Act.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal said that under clause 3 of the report it can be clearly noted that a confession is sought to be extracted from a child as to how the offence was committed and the reasons thereof.

“This manner of seeking a confession from the child is unconstitutional and beyond the scope of a report of the preliminary assessment to be prepared under Section 15 of the JJ Act,” the bench said.

Section 15 of the JJ Act provides that in case a child, between 16 to 18 years of age, has committed a heinous offence, the Juvenile Justice Board may conduct an assessment to check his mental and physical capacity to conduct such an act.

The bench also noted that the probation officer is required to fill out a form that relates to the preparation of the Social Investigation Report for children in conflict with the law.  It said the two questions regarding the alleged role of the child and reason for committing the offence were ‘incorrect as a presumption is raised at the pre-trial stage itself that the child has committed the offence’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
juvenile Delhi High Court Juvenile Justice Act
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp