With less cases, 11 Covid Care Centres shuts in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases keeping low in Delhi for the past several weeks, 11 Covid Care Centres (CCC) have been wound down while two centres still operating get a small number of visitors, officials said on Friday.

In a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the city, the authorities also discussed the continuation of the Delhi Epidemic Act beyond

September 30.

The meeting chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance decided to scale down medical personnel and infrastructure deployed for the Covid management in a calibrated manner as per an action plan to be prepared by Health Department, the officials said.

Officials said that 2 CCCs are functional: one at the Ambedkar Nagar Hospital with 50 beds and the other at the Balak Ram Hospital with 25 beds. The Ambedkar Nagar hospital had 4-5 admissions during the past three months while there was no admission at the Balak Ram Hospital during the period, the officials said.

Seven CCCs were closed and dismantled by the Delhi government and one by the Centre. Three others with a total bed capacity of 4,000 Radha Saomi Satsang, Chattarpur; Sawan Kirpal, Burari; and Sant Nirankari, Burari were closed but not yet dismantled, the officials said.

