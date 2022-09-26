Return of festivities: Stage set for 66th edition of iconic Ram Leela

Shayan Ahmad Shamim By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the return of Dussehra and Durga Puja after 2 years, preparations for Ram Leela have started in full swing. Three-dimensional stages are being set with handmade flowers and jewels spread across.

Artistes at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is looking forward to another edition of ‘Sri Ram’, an annual Ram Leela staged by the institution. The play calls for a crew, extremely dedicated to multiple traditional dance forms such as Chhau and Kalaripayattu.

Ghanshyam Khichi (57) from Bikaner has been a part of the crew for the last 40 years, and this time will be playing the role of Ravana. He talked about how young artists have joined the team after Covid-19. “The cast is full of new energy. They are doing an excellent job and should get a chance to showcase their talent,” he said.

The 66th edition of the ‘Shri Ram’ will start from September 26 till October 22 at the Kendra lawns, Copernicus Marg. The play is created by Shobha Deepak Singh, Director and Vice Chairperson of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.

Making the youth understand traditional acts has been a challenge. “The event lasts for 9 days and keeping the youth engaged is a task. Now we complete the narration in a few hours which helps the youth to keep up with the show,” she said.

“To enhance the originality of our performance, all ornaments, and costumes are made by our own team,” she added. Rutuparna (24), performing for the first time, will be playing the role of Sita. “I started off as a student of Chhau. I am confident to take on the role of Sita,” she said.

She also said that turning into a performer from a mere audience was a long process. “The stark difference between a viewer and a performer lies in the understanding of the event. What a viewer watches is a mere percentage of what really goes into the production. A performer’s work goes way beyond the stage as our real work takes place behind the curtains,” she said.

Raj Kumar Sharma, who has played Ram for 25 years, describes the character as a part of his life. “Playing the character may be difficult but incorporating it in one’s life certainly is. Playing this role has made me more patient and empathic towards others,” he said.

