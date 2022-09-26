Home Cities Delhi

Servant kills man after brawl in Gurugram

The accused has revealed that the deceased was in a drunken state and abusing him, so he killed him, they said.

Published: 26th September 2022 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A servant was arrested for killing a 42-year-old man by slitting his throat with a knife after a brawl, police said on Sunday. The accused has revealed that the deceased was in a drunken state and abusing him, so he killed him, they said.

 An FIR has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station and police are questioning the accused identified as Pawan alias Chotu (22), a native of Kanpur, police said. The deceased identified as Satish Yadav, a resident of ward 10 in Sohna, was a farmer. He had a farm near village Jakhopur and had hired Pawan to look after the same.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Yadav was drinking at his farm and Pawan was serving him. After midnight, a brawl broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the servant took a knife and killed Yadav by slitting his throat and fled from the spot.   

According to the police, Yadav’s body was found lying in a pool of blood by his family members on Sunday morning. They called the police who took the body into custody and handed it over to kin after the postmortem.

