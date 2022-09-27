Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal's lunch a political stunt, dub BJP and Congress

Kejriwal is not a well-wisher of Dalits and sanitation workers, charged BJP MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Sanitation worker Harsh Solanki from Gujarat meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition BJP and Congress on Monday dubbed the lunch hosted for a sanitation worker from Gujarat by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a “political stunt” and accused him of “hypocrisy” instead of taking care of Dalits living in the city. Kejriwal is not a well-wisher of Dalits and sanitation workers, charged BJP MLA and leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

He said even the status of Corona warrior was not extended to sanitation workers during the pandemic.
“About 82 per cent of the amount allocated for the welfare of these sanitation workers in the Delhi government budget was not spent. Now by inviting a Dalit of Gujarat to Delhi, AAP is indulging in gimmick and hypocrisy,” Bidhuri charged. '

The government neither considered sanitation workers as corona warriors nor released Rs 1 crore rupees compensation each to those who died during different waves of COVID-19, he alleged. In Delhi government’s budget, Rs 433,65 crore was allocated for various schemes for SC, ST and OBC people in 2020-21. This allocation was reduced to Rs 268.52 crore out of which only over 18 per cent was spent. 

