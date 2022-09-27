Delhi High Court seeks ED reply on Jain’s challenge to transfer case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Minister Satyendar Jain challenging a lower order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice on Jain’s plea and asked the investigating agency to file a “short reply” while listing the case for further consideration on September 28. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, sought time from the court to state its stand on the plea.

Jain has challenged the order passed on September 23 by Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta transferring the case to Special Judge Vikas Dhull from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel who was hearing his bail plea.

Senior advocates N Hariharan and Rahul Mehra, representing the AAP leader, contended that even the Supreme Court has asked that the bail plea be decided in 14 days.

