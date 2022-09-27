Home Cities Delhi

Delhi traffic police alerts citizens of blocked roads ahead of Ram Leela

 According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, Ram Leela will be celebrated across Delhi from Monday to October 5 between 6 pm and 11 pm. 

Published: 27th September 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

An effigy of Ravana burns during the Ram Leela. (File Photo | AP)

An effigy of Ravana burns during the Ram Leela. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi traffic police on Monday said vehicular movement may be affected in several areas across the national capital in the evening hours for the next 10 days in the wake of the Navratra and Ram Leela celebrations. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, Ram Leela will be celebrated across Delhi from Monday to October 5 between 6 pm and 11 pm. 

There are 46 main venues where Ramlilas will be organized, which include Red Fort, Ramlila Maidan JLN Marg, Dakshinpuri, Sarojini Nagar, RK Puram Sector 5, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Hari Nagar, Sultanpuri, Pitampura, Model Town, and Gandhi Nagar, the advisory said. 

 In addition to the main venues, Ramlilas may also be organized by local residents, RWAs, etc. in various colonies, market areas and open grounds. Some Ramlila committees may also take out processions in their localities.  Traffic movement may be affected in such areas due to the huge public gathering, it said. 

There may be restrictions on movement on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Daryaganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation as major Ramlilas will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort, the advisory stated. 

Similarly, Navratra will be celebrated from Monday to October 5 and the six main temples, which attract a large number of devotees, are Jhandewalan Mandir, Durga Mandir in Kailash Colony, Pahari Wala Mandir/Mahavir Mandir in Greater Kailash-1, Adhya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhattarpur, Kalkaji Mandir on Outer Ring Road from Nehru Place to Modi Mill and Kali Badi Mandir. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp