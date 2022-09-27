Delhi traffic police alerts citizens of blocked roads ahead of Ram Leela

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi traffic police on Monday said vehicular movement may be affected in several areas across the national capital in the evening hours for the next 10 days in the wake of the Navratra and Ram Leela celebrations. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, Ram Leela will be celebrated across Delhi from Monday to October 5 between 6 pm and 11 pm.

There are 46 main venues where Ramlilas will be organized, which include Red Fort, Ramlila Maidan JLN Marg, Dakshinpuri, Sarojini Nagar, RK Puram Sector 5, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Hari Nagar, Sultanpuri, Pitampura, Model Town, and Gandhi Nagar, the advisory said.

In addition to the main venues, Ramlilas may also be organized by local residents, RWAs, etc. in various colonies, market areas and open grounds. Some Ramlila committees may also take out processions in their localities. Traffic movement may be affected in such areas due to the huge public gathering, it said.

There may be restrictions on movement on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Daryaganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman Gate depending on the crowd situation as major Ramlilas will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort, the advisory stated.

Similarly, Navratra will be celebrated from Monday to October 5 and the six main temples, which attract a large number of devotees, are Jhandewalan Mandir, Durga Mandir in Kailash Colony, Pahari Wala Mandir/Mahavir Mandir in Greater Kailash-1, Adhya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhattarpur, Kalkaji Mandir on Outer Ring Road from Nehru Place to Modi Mill and Kali Badi Mandir.

