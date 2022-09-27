Denied entry despite names on selection list: Jamia applicants

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several students claimed that despite their names being on the selection list, the Jamia Millia Islamia University had rejected their applications to a number of PhD programmes.

A student claimed that despite meeting all admissions requirements, more than 80 PhD candidates in various programmes had been “denied” admission. The issue has been brought up in a number of areas, including the departments of mathematics, mass communication, geography, and psychology.

“My name and registration number appeared in the list of chosen students that the university published on its website said,” Pankaj Kumar, a PhD candidate. He added, “But when I went for document verification the centre rejected giving admission.”

A valid response to Pankaj’s complaints, he claimed, was never provided. “When I inquired the reason a lady replied that she can’t provide admission because we have no expert on your topic,” he said. He added that the community had verbally advised him to approach a higher authority.

A student who asked to remain anonymous said, “On September 12, when I went to the department with all of my documents for verification the department officials told us that our name has been deleted off the list.” When the student inquires as to why, they are informed that “your study topic doesn’t correspond with any faculties of the university’s research areas.”

We also wrote to the exam controller to express our dissatisfaction, but we received no satisfactory response from them and were instead told to wait for four to five hours, the student continued.

The university said at night, after more than five hours of waiting, that any information regarding the list will be obtained through a department constituted by the board of studies, claimed the student.

He continued to say that this is a betrayal of the future of students as the university neither mentioned about “Board of studies” in the admission process nor in the interview process. “This is discrimination, nepotism, malfunctioning and crime of Academia. Now we are planning to go to court for legal proceedings,” said Pankaj.We tried to contact the university regarding this but we didn’t receive any response from their side.

