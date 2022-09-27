Five held in Delhi for duping 500 people on pretext of giving insurance benefits

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five men were arrested for allegedly duping more than 500 people on the pretext of providing them benefits of lapsed life insurance policies, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Aakash (25), a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, Amit Kumar (32), a resident of Tilak Nagar, Rahul Kumar (32), a resident of Narela, Samir (30), a resident of Gulabi Bagh and Akhilesh (25), a resident of Wazirpur.

One complainant, who works in a government hospital said he had one insurance policy of Rs 50 lakh some instalments of which were due, they said. He received a call where the caller introduced himself as Rahul Sharma from the insurance company. He further said the instalments of his life insurance policy were due and the complainant has to deposit Rs 1,84,049 otherwise all deposited money will be forfeited, a senior police officer said.

The victim transferred the money. Later, the accused further raised a demand of Rs 1 lakh. On suspicion, the complainant inquired from the insurance company and it revealed that no such Rahul Sharma was working there and no money transferred by him was deposited there.

During investigation, a raid was conducted at Khayala and Amit and Rahul were nabbed. At their instance, other accused were also arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

It was revealed that Aakash was the mastermind. He, along with Vijay Chauhan, was running a fake call centre at Rajendra Place. They used to collect the data of lapsed insurance policies with the help of social media as well as some persons associated with the insurance sector, the DCP said.

