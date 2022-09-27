JNU likely to launch portal for UG admission by September 27 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to launch the admission portal for the undergraduate (UG) admission 2020 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on September 27, a varsity official said on Monday.

“JNU is planning to launch the JNU portal for UG admissions by tomorrow, 27th September 2022,” the official told PTI. The announcement comes days after the result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Soon after the result, the JNU deputy registrar - Admission, Jagdish Singh, issued a notice stating the admission branch is processing data and details of candidates provided by the NTA and portal will open shortly on its website.

“The admission branch is processing data, details of candidates provided by the NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying the processing fee,” the notice read.

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to launch the admission portal for the undergraduate (UG) admission 2020 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on September 27, a varsity official said on Monday. “JNU is planning to launch the JNU portal for UG admissions by tomorrow, 27th September 2022,” the official told PTI. The announcement comes days after the result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Soon after the result, the JNU deputy registrar - Admission, Jagdish Singh, issued a notice stating the admission branch is processing data and details of candidates provided by the NTA and portal will open shortly on its website. “The admission branch is processing data, details of candidates provided by the NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying the processing fee,” the notice read.