Bold beemer: BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition comes in petrol and diesel variants

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Locally produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition comes in both petrol and diesel variants. The X4 is available as an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’, which can be booked online, however only 10 units are up for grabs!

Design

While the overall design follows the same lines as seen on the standard X4, the special edition version gets the iconic M Emblem along with the ‘50 Years Of M’ door projector that is inspired by the classic BMW Motorsport logo. The SUV also boasts of a black mesh kidney grille, adaptive headlights, the M aerodynamic package and it rides on 20-inch jet black alloys that give it a sinister look! Adding some colour to the wheels are the red brake callipers.

Interior

The interior boasts an exceptional level of comfort and functionality in a new sporty ambience. Together with an elevated seat position and generous space allocation, it ensures first-class comfort for those on board. The interior has clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomic cockpit design. The driver and front passenger get sports seats, which impress with numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. Rear passengers can tilt the seats backwards by up to 9 degrees for added comfort. The modern design of the centre console, instrument panel in Sensatec, usage of M headliner anthracite, and galvanic embellisher add to the cabin’s premiumness. M leather steering wheel with ‘Walknappa’ black with black stitching and M logo complete the package.

Drivetrain

The petrol and diesel engines from the BMW Efficient Dynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds thanks to the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265hp and a maximum torque of 620Nm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252hp and maximum torque of 350Nm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. Both versions are paired with the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and they come with BMW’s iconic all-wheel drive system.

Connected tech

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies can be found onboard the X4 50 Jahre M Edition. The list includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognises six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection. Topping it off, the SUV gets a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers.

Price range: Rs 72,90,000 - Rs 74,90,000

