Boosting infrastructure: Saxena nod for Dwarka mobility plan  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G)V K Saxena has approved the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Dwarka that includes providing last mile connectivity, improvement of public transport and making the area more walkable.

Saxena chaired the 66th meeting of the governing body of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) on Monday. He underlined the importance of strictly sticking to the timelines and complete inter-agency coordination.

Saxena expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of inter-agency coordination for successful implementation of the approved multi-modal integration (MMI) plans for 59 metro stations.

He issued directions for seamless coordination between the concerned agencies that include PWD,

Transport Department, MCD, Traffic Police and DDA and asked for five Metro Stations with heavy footfall to be identified on a pilot basis for satisfactory implementation of the approved MMI’s plans.

The UTTIPEC approved the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Dwarka (K-II) zone. The immediate plan include intersection improvement plans for five junctions — walkability, public transport, last mile connectivity and parking improvement.

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G)V K Saxena has approved the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Dwarka that includes providing last mile connectivity, improvement of public transport and making the area more walkable. Saxena chaired the 66th meeting of the governing body of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) on Monday. He underlined the importance of strictly sticking to the timelines and complete inter-agency coordination. Saxena expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of inter-agency coordination for successful implementation of the approved multi-modal integration (MMI) plans for 59 metro stations. He issued directions for seamless coordination between the concerned agencies that include PWD, Transport Department, MCD, Traffic Police and DDA and asked for five Metro Stations with heavy footfall to be identified on a pilot basis for satisfactory implementation of the approved MMI’s plans. The UTTIPEC approved the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan for Dwarka (K-II) zone. The immediate plan include intersection improvement plans for five junctions — walkability, public transport, last mile connectivity and parking improvement.