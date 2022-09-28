Delhi police bans carrying of live flames or candles in processions for 2 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have prohibited carrying of ‘mashal’ or torch, live flames, live fire candles or live fire in any form in processions, rallies or functions in the entire jurisdiction of the sub-division of New Friends Colony, South East Delhi, for the next two months.

The order was issued after the police received information that some people indulge in activities that may endanger the life and properties of the citizen. The order was issued by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sub-division (new friends colony) and came into force from September 19.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian penal Code (IPC), stated the order. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia has asked its students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus as police have imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Okhla area.

In a notice issued on Monday, the chief proctor of the university said the SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station has informed that the restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as information was received that some people or groups may indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace.

The notice came a day after Jamia’s teachers announced a peaceful protest march.

The SHO further said that the restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17, the notice added. Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Violation of the order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

In view of the order, all students, and teaching and non-teaching staff are advised not to assemble in and outside the campus in groups or as part of any march, agitation, dharna or meeting, the notice by the chief proctor stated.

Police to plant dummy IEDs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell will plant dummy IED bombs in high footfall areas to check the alertness of its sleuths during the festive season, sources said on Tuesday. While the public will be awarded for helping the police detect and defuse the dummy explosives, departmental action will be taken against those police personnel who fail to detect the device. The Special Cell staff will randomly plant the dummy IEDs at high footfall areas in each of the 15 districts as directed by the police officials. The police has directed that the local police should sensitise all stakeholders, including security people, shopkeepers and resident welfare associations among others.

