IFSO blocks 23 Twitter handles for showing child porn

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has blocked 23 accounts on Twitter for showing child pornographic content.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has blocked 23 accounts on Twitter for showing child pornographic content.  Police said they received information regarding the links showing child pornography on September 20.

“After receiving the information, we immediately registered an FIR on September 20 and seized the evidences. We wrote to Twitter to block the accounts and sought details of the accounts from the microblogging site,” a senior police officer said. 

In this process, Twitter takes its own time in giving those details, the officer added.  Police said the investigation is underway. “We immediately formed four teams two technical and two working on ground. We are also waiting for the reply from Twitter regarding the accounts,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said. 

 “In last operation which was conducted along with the district police across the national capital in December 2021 and January 2022, the IFSO has registered a total of 189 cases and arrested 132 people,” he added. The IFSO is planning to conduct another operation in a few days, officials said. On September 20, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued summons to the Delhi Police and Twitter regarding the presence of several tweets that displayed child pornographic content. 

