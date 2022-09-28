MCD installs bird feeders in 16 parks located in South, North Shahdara

Home Cities Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in its pursuit to beautify parks under its jurisdiction has set up 20 bird feeders in 16 parks located in Shahdara South and Shahdara North Zone.

The civic body has set up these bird feeders in Mandawli Pond Park, 4 feeders and one bird feeder each in Mahila park Shakarpur, Sanjay Park Shakarpur, Hasanpur Park Krishna Nagar, Central Park,Pocket J & K Park Dilshad Garden, D-1 Center Park Nandnagri, A-3 Center Park Nandnagri, Park 24 F pocket GTB Enclave, Park in front of Janta Flats, C Block Center Park Dilshad Garden, Satsang Park DDA flats Mansarovar Park, Tikona Park Loni Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park Yamuna Vihar, Hanuman Vatika Yamuna Vihar and Bada Park West Jyoti Nagar.

These bird feeders are installed on a platform rising above the ground so that grains put up for birds don’t litter on ground and rodents like rat, among others, would not able to make burrow into the parks as burrows lead to loosening of soil and makes it unfit for growing grass and tree plantation.

The civic body has directed the gardeners posted at these parks to ensure the prevention of water storage in the feeders that may breed mosquitoes. The civic body also plans to install such bird feeders in other parks aiming to control rodent populations in the parks.

