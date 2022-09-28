Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia lays foundation stone of three new underpasses in Shalimar Bagh

The underpasses will ease traffic congestion around Mukarba Chowk and Haiderpur Badli Metro, it said.

Manish Sisodia at the foundation stone laying ceremony on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of three new underpasses at Shalimar Bagh that will be constructed at a cost of Rs 59.5 crore, an official statement said. 
The first underpass will be built at Haiderpur Badli Metro near gate number three for pedestrians while the second will be constructed for vehicles plying between Badli or Outer Ring road and Shalimar Bagh, Sisodia said. 

At present, vehicles going towards Badli or Outer Ring Road have to use a loop while moving between Mukarba Chowk and Shalimar Bagh. Once the underpass is built, commuters will have to travel 1.5 kilometers less, he added.

The third will be built for vehicles plying between Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Azadpur via elevated road which is scheduled to come up in the future, Sisodia said. This underpass will help in eliminating traffic congestion at Mukarba Chowk and save travel time for commuters, he said.

All the three underpasses will be completed within one year and will ease the traffic congestion for commuters around Mukarba Chowk and Haiderpur Badli Metro, the minister said. It will also reduce carbon emission of 1.35 lakh kg per year and save 58,000 litres of fuel annually, he added. 

