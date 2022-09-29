Home Cities Delhi

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: Delhi govt launches blood donation drive

Delhi government on Wednesday organised a mega blood donation drive on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Wednesday organised a mega blood donation drive on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The drive was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Maulana Azad Medical College where he urged everyone to pledge to donate blood twice a year. He said there was a need to inculcate the culture of blood donation in a campaign mode as there were few voluntary donors.

Expressing his inability to donate the blood, Kejriwal said: “I wish I could donate the blood but could not do so for being a diabetic.” However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia donated blood on the occasion.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said camps had been set up at 70 places across the city and people were enthusiastically turning up to donate blood. He added that more camps would be set up next year. Kejriwal also said it was Bhagat Singh’s dream that everyone in the country was provided good education and health care and that the farmers and workers got their due.

The country will achieve unparalleled progress within five years if education and health services are improved for the 130 crore people, he said. Kejriwal said the Delhi government would conduct campaigns throughout the year to motivate people to donate blood.

“Around 1,500-2,000 people donate blood on a regular basis and they are mostly those who have to give blood to a patient. We can make this a part of culture in Delhi by holding blood donation drives on a massive scale,” he stated.

“A healthy person can donate blood every three months,” the Delhi CM said.

