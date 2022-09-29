Home Cities Delhi

Central Warehousing Corporation ex-chief arrested

Former executive of Central Warehousing Corporation arrested on Wednesday in cases related to monetary cheating and misappropriation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former executive of Central Warehousing Corporation arrested on Wednesday in cases related to monetary cheating and misappropriation. The accused Ajay Khera has been sent to judicial custody till September 22.

The complainant, director of one Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd, which deals in freight forwarding business in India, accused Khera for promoting his son as the Business Development Manager at the branch of Seagull in the United States.  

The accused had incorporated two companies and started a parallel business by taking away the clientele of Seagull through misrepresentation and forgery.  The alleged persons have caused a wrongful loss of a whopping Rs 30 crore or more to the Complainant Company and wrongful gain to themselves. They also made wrong representations to Seagull clients that Azure is one of the group companies of Seagull and obtained orders from Seagull clients.

After preliminary enquiry, cases vide FIR 14/2022, u/s 408/420 /467 /468 /471/120-B IPC was registered at PS EOW on September 27. While resigning, the alleged persons also replaced the original hard drives of their computers.

The crime
The accused had incorporated two companies and started a parallel business by taking away the clientele through fraud

